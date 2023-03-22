Opera Rolls Out Support For ChatGPT, ChatSonic, And AI Prompts

Weeks after Norwegian technology firm Opera announced a collaboration with OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT — they have started rolling out AI-powered features on their browser. The features went live on the Opera browser for desktops and the company's gaming-focused desktop browser — Opera GX — the company confirmed in a blog post. With the integration of AI capabilities on Opera, it has become the second web browser after Microsoft Edge to support AI features natively.

Among the new capabilities are what Opera describes as AI Prompts — accessible directly from the address bar or by highlighting a text element on a website — and sidebar access to services like ChatGPT and ChatSonic (which gives users the additional capability to create AI-generated images).

The AI prompt option is an interesting take on AI and generative content and lets users do various things with the data available on a website. For example, it gives users a way to contextualize and shorten the information on the web page in a single click and even tells them about the key points being discussed. In addition to this, users can also use AI prompts to find other related content on the same topic.

Opera has also added a handful of fun elements and allows users to create a tweet around the topic or even create a rap song based on the material. Opera's integration seems more intuitive and easier to use than Microsoft Edge.