iOS 17 May Turn Your iPhone's Lock Screen Into A Smart Display

Apple is yet to enter the smart display segment. The big products in this arena, Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show, have a screen mounted atop a smart speaker to show basic information like upcoming calendar entries, time, date, and a photo stream from your gallery. It looks like Apple still wants to provide this data, but right on your iPhone's lock screen.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is developing a new iOS 17 feature that turns the iPhone's lock screen into a smart display. Set against a dark background with bright color tones for the text elements, the smart display mode picks up elements from the iOS 16 lock screen customization controls that already serve essential items like time, weather, and a few app tickers, among others.

iOS 17's smart display view on the lock screen will only launch when the device is flat or in landscape orientation. Apple will likely rely on the proximity and gyro sensor to dictate when the mode kicks into action. However, Apple's upcoming lock screen wizardry isn't the first software trick of its kind.