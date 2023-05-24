Legendary Singer Tina Turner's Little-Known Role As The Face Of Plymouth

Tina Turner, one of the most celebrated singers of all time, has died at the age of 83. She was well known for her extensive body of work and contribution not only to music as a whole with songs like "What's Love Got to Do With It", but also to the realm of acting and pop culture with roles in "Mad Max" and numerous other movies and TV shows. Tina Turner will always be remembered as a powerful vocalist and for her role as a performer.

But one role that many may not remember was that of a spokeswoman for Plymouth in the late 1980s and 1990s. She appeared in commercials for cars like the Plymouth Acclaim, Laser, and Voyager minivan and was, for all intents and purposes, the face of the Chrysler subsidiary for the advertising campaign. The ads themselves were relatively barebones — they didn't have cars throwing themselves around a track, and the text "Professional driver on a closed course. Do not attempt." was absent.