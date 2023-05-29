How The Hummer EV's UltraVision Can Take You Further Off Road

UltraVision might sound like a superpower possessed by a cosmic comic book hero, but rest assured ... it's as real as GMC can manage on its all-electric Hummers. The feature is pretty darn spectacular.

The GMC UltraVision system is designed to be a "virtual spotter" that can provide real-time high-definition video feeds from nine cameras and give up to 18 different camera views from around the vehicle, including the beast's underbelly.

These cameras will come in quite handy if you're off-roading and find yourself navigating through a tight rock formation so as to avoid dinging up your $100,000 rig or in the city trying to jam the monster into a Mini Cooper-sized parking spot without ripping bumpers or side mirrors off other cars.

Cameras are housed in the front end, the rear tailgate, and each side mirror. Two wide-angle lens cameras sit underneath – one facing forward toward the front wheels and another pointing back toward the rear wheels. One located in the center high-mounted stop lamp peeks into the bed. Owners can add an extra camera but must buy and install it separately.

Together, the system can provide a variety of split-screen and multi-camera views (18 on the pickup, 17 on the SUV) that include a mix of front, rear, side, and belly camera feeds. While aftermarket undercarriage camera systems are available, GMC's built-in UltraVision is a real game changer to Hummer off-roaders since it gives them an internally designed system built specifically for their vehicle.