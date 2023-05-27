Security Settings You Need To Turn On To Avoid A Samsung Galaxy Hack

The Samsung Galaxy line comprises a significant proportion of the worldwide smartphone market. Statista reports that, in Q3 2022, the company shipped 58.2 million units, This was a significant drop from a high of 88.5 million (Q1 2014), but it's still a lot of phones.

What this means is that, as with all such brands, there are millions of Samsung Galaxy users carrying their most private and crucial personal information around with them in their pockets. Online shopping sessions, cloud uploads, online banking sign-ins, and other such activities are performed by many of us on a daily basis, sometimes without a second thought.

Just as we take steps to protect our PCs, laptops, and tablets with Antivirus software, we should do the same for our smartphones. Samsung Galaxy owners will be glad to learn that there are a few simple settings they can enable to boost their device's security (just as with iPhones). Let's take a closer look.