Even Space Force's Chief Doesn't Know What Its Mission Statement Should Be

The United States Space Force (USSF) is the sixth service of the U.S. Armed Forces. And when former President Donald Trump first announced its creation in December 2019, it's become the first new branch since 1947. While it's an entirely separate branch, it is organized under the Air Force, much like how the Marines fit under the Navy.

The current Space Force mission statement says: "The USSF is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives."

It doesn't exactly pop off the page for excitement. It just kind of sits there lifeless as a bag of moon dust.

Space Force's motto is equally middling. "Semper Supra," the Latin phrase for "Always Above," is a nod to the fact that since they're way up in space, they're always above us.