TikTok Files Lawsuit Against Montana, Calls State Ban Unconstitutional

The state of Montana passed a bill that seeks to ban TikTok starting January 2024, claiming serious risks to privacy and national security. Days after the bill was signed by Montana's governor Greg Gianforte, a group of TikTok users filed a lawsuit against the state citing an attack on their civil liberties, while experts pointed out that the ban won't stand a chance, both from a functional implementation perspective and its lawful standing.

Now, the social media company is going on the offense with its own lawsuit challenging the ban, expressing confidence that its case will prevail in a court of law based on available evidence and past precedents. Filed in the U.S. District Court of Montana, TikTok's lawsuit claims that the ban violates the First Amendment rights of its users, among other laws.

In a statement provided to SlashGear, a TikTok spokesperson said the company is "challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana." The company is asking the court to provide a declaratory judgment that cancels the bill's TikTok ban proposal, permanently nixing it and declaring it unconstitutional. Not too long ago, similar attempts to ban TikTok under Donald Trump's presidential regime were tossed by the court over the same kind of privacy and security risks as those outlined in the Montana state's bill.