How To Set Up A Venmo Teen Debit Card And Account

Last week, transportation giant Uber announced that teenagers could open their own accounts for rideshare and delivery services. Today, we learn that mobile payment service Venmo is following suit by allowing parents and legal guardians to open a Venmo Teen Debit Card and related Venmo account for 13 to 17-year-olds.

Using Venmo to send, receive, and spend money may not necessarily be a new concept to many teens, however, because some parents have already been setting up accounts for children under their own accounts. Until now, this practice technically violated Venmo's terms of service.

Once a sanctioned teen account is established, parents can monitor transactions, adjust privacy settings, and fund the account. Additionally, parents can block and unblock other users and lock and unlock the debit card itself.

According to Venmo, "the Teen Debit Card [and] the Venmo Teen Account helps start discussions about personal finances between parents and teens and gives them more ways to engage with one another and build money management skills together."