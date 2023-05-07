How To Send Or Receive Cryptocurrency Using Venmo

Venmo is a well-established way to send money to friends and family quickly and easily. If you've connected a card or bank account to the platform, you can send cash to or receive cash from anyone else who has registered in an instant (relatively). The money can transferred to you bank or be used to make a purchase on sites like Amazon. Because of its simplicity and the lack of fees for most transactions, Venmo is the preferred choice for people who want to send small amounts of money to friends and family.

Now, Venmo wants to bring that level of convenience to the world of cryptocurrency. Many of its customers already dabble in crypto on the platform since the company introduced the ability to manage your decentralized cash back in 2021. A number of popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and LiteCoin, can now be bought, sold, and stored on the app. Other features include the "Cash Back Crypto" perk for Venmo Credit Card users. This allows them to receive regular cash back in a cryptocurrency of their choice. Price alerts are also available for the cryptocurrencies Venmo offers, which is handy as the virtual money can sometimes prove volatile.

As for transfers, the process isn't complicated — especially if you're shifting crypto between Venmo accounts. It's also possible to send your cryptocurrency to any wallet outside of Venmo, though this is more complex, incurs a fee, and involves more risks.