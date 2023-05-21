China Limits Use Of Chips From US-Based Micron Over Security Concerns

In April, the Cyberspace Administration of China launched a cybersecurity investigation into U.S. chipmaker Micron citing security concerns. The Chinese state agency has now concluded that Micron's standards are not up to its own safety and security standards, and has, therefore, directed Chinese companies involved with important infrastructure to stop procuring supplies from the American company. In a statement shared on social media, the CAC says, "Micron's products have relatively serious potential network security issues, which pose a major security risk to [China's] critical information infrastructure supply chain and affect [the] national security."

In accordance with national security regulations, local companies have been asked to switch away from all Micron components that go into critical communication and infrastructure. The move echoes the recent U.S. government restrictions on telecom and networking gear from Chinese companies, with one of the biggest casualties being Huawei and ZTE. Citing "unacceptable risk" to national security, these companies were blacklisted over concerns that China's military-industrial complex is a grave threat to privacy and security, in addition to being a serious competitive concern in the global market.

As a result, Hauwei lost access to all proprietary tech supplied by U.S.-based companies — from access to Qualcomm's Snapdragon series mobile processors to critical Google licenses for accessing core Android services — which sent the company's business into a freefall. The U.S. government also took a hit, with the Federal Communications Commission estimating that the cost of replacing telecom gear by Huawei and ZTE would cost over $5 billion.