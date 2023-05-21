You Can Turn Your Old PS2 Into A Linux Computer: Here's How

If you still own a classic PlayStation 2 game console, it doesn't have to just lay in your closet gathering dust, and there is quite a good chance that you'll be able to turn it into a functioning desktop computer.

After its official release by Sony in the spring of 2000, the PlayStation 2 was such a hit that it became the highest-selling video game console of all time, with sales exceeding 155 million units. Sony's beloved console owes its success to its excellent game library, the revolutionary built-in DVD player feature, the ability to run almost all the PS1 games, and some stellar advertising.

Sony also added a feature that can make a PS2 turn into a PC that runs on the Linux Operating System. They made this official in 2002 by launching a comprehensive package called the "Linux for PlayStation 2" kit. This kit included the Linux Software Installation disks, a 40GB IDE hard drive, an official Sony mouse and keyboard, a Sony PS2 network adaptor, and a special VGA cable to connect to a monitor.

This kit was initially sold for $299, but now that it's no longer in production, it is expensive and rare. The most convenient way forward is to get your hands on the PS2 Linux installation disks and substitute the other components with easy-to-obtain alternatives.