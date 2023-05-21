Physicist Dr. Michio Kaku Says This Technology Will Revolutionize AI Chat-Bots, And Not For The Better

In podcast episode number 1980 of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Dr. Michio Kaku joined Rogan to discuss the implications of AI chatbots on the future of a multitude of human experiences. The pair talk through the potential benefits and some limitations that remain within consumer AI technologies. Dr. Kaku is a theoretical physicist and the cofounder of string field theory. He's an authority in this field, to be sure, and their conversation quickly veers from a singular talk focused on the breakthroughs of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots (like Google Bard) to waters that he is far more familiar with. Specifically, Rogan and his guest begin talking through quantum computers' impact on the burgeoning AI chatbot scene. "Now here's the question: If quantum computing gets involved in AI, what are we looking at?" Rogan muses.

"The chatbots that are a revolution in software and then quantum computers, which are a revolution in hardware, when they get together, watch out," Dr. Kaku answers back. The pair never dig fully into what this 'meeting of the minds,' so to speak, could mean in all its nuance. But Dr. Kaku ultimately speaks to the ability of quantum machines to dictate fact from fiction when it comes to the generative capabilities of an AI system. And more importantly, he issues a stern warning regarding one potential side effect.