Peloton Bike Recall 2023: When Will Your Replacement Seat Post Ship?
Earlier this month, exercise equipment maker Peloton issued a recall to 2.2 million customers about a potentially dangerous flaw regarding its line of stationary bikes. In short, the seat post had the possibility of breaking during use, resulting in potential injuries. Thus far, Peloton has received 35 reports of seat post failures and 13 injuries. The specific model was the PL-01 bike and the fix implemented by Peloton was a replacement seat post.
It's been a little over a week since the recall and you've contacted Peloton and ordered the new seat. Now what? How long will it take until you can safely get back on the bike and start riding again? After all, it's not exactly a fun experience breaking your exercise streak or having your pricey piece of machinery rendered a huge paperweight by a recall.
Fortunately, Peloton seems to be on top of things when it comes to getting customers safely back on their bikes. Some customers could have their replacement seats before the beginning of June.
What to do now
According to an email sent out by Peloton to affected customers, it's separating customers into three groups. The first group and the set of customers who will receive the new seat first are riders who weigh more than 250 pounds and Peloton members who are taller than 5'10" without a weight listed. The second group consists of users who do not have any height or weight information listed. And the last group is comprised of all other users.
Peloton notes that the first group is being prioritized and will receive the fix no later than June 2nd. After that date passes, the remaining customers can check on updated delivery dates through their Peloton order history page.
The company notes that the parts are delayed due to the high volume of orders. It's not exactly an everyday occurrence that you have to recall and fix 2.2 million exercise bikes all at once.