Peloton Bike Recall 2023: When Will Your Replacement Seat Post Ship?

Earlier this month, exercise equipment maker Peloton issued a recall to 2.2 million customers about a potentially dangerous flaw regarding its line of stationary bikes. In short, the seat post had the possibility of breaking during use, resulting in potential injuries. Thus far, Peloton has received 35 reports of seat post failures and 13 injuries. The specific model was the PL-01 bike and the fix implemented by Peloton was a replacement seat post.

It's been a little over a week since the recall and you've contacted Peloton and ordered the new seat. Now what? How long will it take until you can safely get back on the bike and start riding again? After all, it's not exactly a fun experience breaking your exercise streak or having your pricey piece of machinery rendered a huge paperweight by a recall.

Fortunately, Peloton seems to be on top of things when it comes to getting customers safely back on their bikes. Some customers could have their replacement seats before the beginning of June.