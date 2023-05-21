How To Edit And Share Vertical Clips From Twitch

The digital age has propelled content creation from a casual hobby into a profitable career. Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform, has emerged as a critical player in this evolution, especially within the gaming community. In particular, the advent of vertical video editing and sharing from Twitch presents an invaluable opportunity for aspiring and established content creators. With increased smartphone usage and apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, short, vertical videos are experiencing a surge in popularity.

This shift enables Twitch streamers to repurpose their content as vertical video clips, effectively reaching a broader audience and amplifying viewer engagement. Until now, Twitch streamers had to utilize third-party video editors to generate clips in a vertical aspect ratio, but as of May 2023, that capability is built directly into the Creator Dashboard. Any creator on Twitch can turn ordinary clips into vertical ones using the Clip Editor and then directly share them on other platforms like TikTok.