How To Add A Fundraiser To An Instagram Reel

The ability to initiate a fundraiser on an Instagram Reel is not available through the desktop platform. To add one, you must first create a post to attach it to, through the Instagram app. After you create the reel, make all your desired edits to it, hit Next to get to the "Write a caption" page, and follow these steps:

Add your desired caption. Tap "Add fundraiser." Select a non-profit you'd like to support. You can use the search bar to look one up by name or sort by category. The "Add fundraiser" field should be replaced with "Edit fundraiser" once you select a group. Tap it again to set fundraising goals.

Jam Kotenko/SlashGear

This should bring you to the Fundraiser Details page, where you can do things like specify a title or description for your fundraising effort as well as a goal amount in your chosen currency. You also have the option to invite collaborators to join you in your donation drive. They will need to accept the invite to be linked to your fundraiser, and you should be notified through the app if they do.

When you're satisfied with any changes you've made, tap Done to go back to your Reel's editing page. Here, you can apply additional information to your Instagram reel by tagging people, adding topics, and specifying a location, to name some. Once everything looks good, hit Share. You can still make changes to a live fundraiser at a later time. Also, note that your fundraiser's visibility will rely on your Instagram settings and whether you have your profile set to private or public.