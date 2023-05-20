5 Of The Best AI Art Generator Apps For Android

With over ten million downloads and a 4.5-star rating on the Google Play Store, WOMBO Dream is easily one of the top go-to AI art generator apps on Android. It works like standard AI art generators that uses text prompts. If, however, you're at a loss for words, WOMBO offers a selection of ready-made prompts to get you started. Additionally, instead of thinking of a unique prompt that creates art from scratch, you can just upload a photo and tell the app how to edit it.

WOMBO's art pieces can come in different sizes, fit for the social media app of your choice, such as 9:16 for TikTok or 1:1 for Instagram. It has over 80 art styles at your disposal, ranging from Ghibli-style anime to realistic-looking. You also have the option to upload a reference image that will influence how your art will look. After WOMBO finishes generating the artwork, you can still edit it to your liking using text prompts. For instance, if you want to turn your model's hair to purple, simply type "Make her hair purple." Once you're satisfied with the results, you can then download the photo (with watermark) or share it on your account for other users to see.

The downside of WOMBO, however, is that you'd need to upgrade to the premium version to enjoy the full features.