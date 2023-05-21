The Best Ways To Fix When AirPods Won't Connect To Your iPhone

Personal headphones might not be the most thrilling piece of technology you own, but there are few gadgets that have more dramatically changed the way we experience the world. From the moment Sony introduced the Walkman back in 1979, people have been wandering through the world to the tune of their own personal soundtracks. And when smartphones first hit the scene, headphones were an obvious addition.

When Apple ditched the headphone port on the iPhone 7, and every iPhone thereafter, in favor of wireless AirPods, there was a certain amount of understandable skepticism from consumers. The wariness quickly evaporated, however, and AirPods have become an almost ubiquitous piece of technology, allowing users to enjoy their favorite audio without any cables and even at a distance from their iPhones.

AirPods are incredibly convenient when they're operating correctly, but the lack of wires and their reliance on largely invisible over-the-air technologies means troubleshooting isn't always intuitive. You might find yourself wishing for the old days of bulky, foam-covered, wired headphones. At least you know when they're connected. But before you spend too much time pining for the simplicity of days gone by, try these strategies for getting your AirPods hooked up again.