5 Of The Best AI Art Generator Apps For iPhone

Artificial Intelligence is evolving at such a rapid pace that it is almost frightening. From making breakthroughs in healthcare by providing accurate disease diagnoses all the way to generating hyper-realistic re-creations of celebrity voices, AI has already influenced many industries and changed their landscapes for good — art is one of them.

AI Art or AI Image Generators are hugely popular tools that can be used to produce artwork by simply providing a short description of what you want. They are trained using extremely large data sets of existing art and their descriptions in order to find patterns with the help of machine learning algorithms and deep neural networks.

You can use AI art generators for many purposes. For instance, they can be used to visualize your ideas and concepts or to find inspiration. The only limit is your imagination. Right now, there are many such apps on the market for iPhones, and you may be wondering which ones actually perform well. Here are a few AI Art Generator apps that do pretty well at generating cool art on command.