Believe It Or Not, Microsoft Is Giving Away A Zune MP3 Player In 2023

Historically, the Microsoft Zune always played second fiddle to the blockbuster that was Apple's iPod. Now, in the days of smartphones and streaming music, MP3 players from all brands have just about gone the way of the digital dinosaur. However, today Microsoft announced via Twitter that it's giving away an unopened 8 GB Zune in a promotion with the recently released third "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie from Marvel. The retro MP3 player would certainly be a fun thing to own, but it may be of limited utility more than a decade after the device came out.

In honor of @MarvelStudiosâ€™ #GotGVol3 weâ€™re giving away this never opened Microsoft Zune. We have no idea if it works. Like and RT for a chance to win! US 18+. Ends 5/17/23. Rules: https://t.co/Mdr2C4z9aY. #ZuneSweepstakes pic.twitter.com/SOR6IMCKqB — Microsoft (@Microsoft) May 15, 2023

According to the tweet: "We have no idea if it works." Contest rules state the value at $180. It's certainly a less-than-conventional sweepstakes giveaway, but it might be just the piece someone needs if they have an aging technology collection. While the Zune was not as popular as its Macintosh equivalents, unopened pieces of vintage technology have been gaining in popularity in recent times.