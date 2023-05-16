5 Of The Best Mercedes Me Connect Features You Should Be Using
Nowadays, more and more vehicle manufacturers are not only integrating features and functions into their infotainment systems but also providing vehicle owners with access to them via connected apps.
When it comes to Mercedes, the automaker has created a suite of apps. The Mercedes Me Connect app handles a wide range of vehicle functions for vehicles manufactured in 2019 or later, and the Me Connect Finance app is a useful tool for managing vehicle financing. Mercedes Me provides extra functionality to vehicles manufactured before 2019.
Depending on your location and vehicle model, you may also have access to apps such as the Mercedes Me Store that acts as a portal to activate Digital Extras, which are separate services and vehicle functions that operate on a subscription system. Mercedes Me Eco Coach monitors your driving style and habits to maximize how environmentally friendly you are as a vehicle owner, while Mercedes Me ENERGIZING connects to specific smartwatches to track your vitals and suggest programs to relax or energize you based on how stressed you are. Finally, the Mercedes Me Remote Parking app allows you to control your vehicle remotely to get it into and out of tight parking spots without having to be in the vehicle itself.
That being said, the most versatile of the Mercedes-Benz app suite is definitely the Mercedes Me Connect app, so here are five features you should be using.
Remote Door Lock & Unlock
Far too many times, we have all walked away from our cars and forgotten whether it's locked. Instead of going back to check, the Mercedes Me Connect app allows you to lock or unlock the car from wherever you may be, so long as both you and the car have cell service.
With the Remote Door Lock and Unlock feature, you can lock and unlock your car from wherever you may be, so the next time you forget whether the car is locked or you want to unlock it for someone else to get something out of it, you can simply access that function with a tap of your finger.
The Mercedes Me Connect app also allows you to control other functions related to locking and the key, such as remotely disabling your key fob if stolen, handing over a digital key, and monitoring the vehicle's use when in possession of a valet service.
Vehicle Locator
Searching for your car in a huge parking lot is never fun. Sometimes, you may have to park your car a few streets away from your destination because that was the only available parking spot. Either way, when returning to your car, remembering exactly where you parked can be a pain, especially in unfamiliar surroundings.
You may have seen tutorials on how to deal with these situations by programming your car to honk its horn when you lock or unlock it or maximizing the range of your key fob by holding it above your head. While these tips and tricks may help at times, simply being able to find your car on a map is much more convenient, which is what the Vehicle Locator function allows.
With the tap of a button, the Mercedes Me Connect app will not only show you the location of your Mercedes-Benz, but it will also provide you with a route to it. Once you get to the location, if you still have trouble finding your vehicle, you can turn its headlights on to locate it with ease. This feature can be used from anywhere in the world, so it can even be used to track your vehicle when you have loaned it to someone or even in the event it is stolen.
The app also includes a geofencing feature, which will notify you if your car leaves a predetermined area for added security.
Remote Engine Start
No one enjoys getting into a car that has been baking under the summer sun or freezing in the middle of winter. Under most circumstances, you would have to sit for quite a long time in significant discomfort while you wait for the climate control system to do its thing and cool or heat your car to your preferred temperature.
As the owner of a Mercedes-Benz and user of the Mercedes Me Connect app, you no longer have to wait, as the app allows you to start your car and have it run the climate control system with whichever settings you last used. This means that by the time you reach your car, it will be the perfect temperature. You can speed the process up further by using this feature in conjunction with the app's ability to open and close windows.
Regardless of the heating and cooling benefits, this feature will also come in handy on those hectic days when you're rushing to leave home, and every second saved helps. With Remote Engine Start, you can have your vehicle running and waiting for you to simply get in and drive off, making sure you can drop the kids off at school or get to a meeting on time.
Find and Send POI
The app allows you to look up addresses and other points of interest within the app itself and then synchronize that information with your Mercedes-Benz satellite navigation system. This can be useful in situations where you're in a rush and don't want to spend time entering those details into the satnav itself. Instead, you can program your destination via the Mercedes me connect app and have the navigation system ready to go when you get in the vehicle. You can also use this function to save an address when you get in your vehicle.
You can also use this function to have someone else, like a passenger, enter a destination or point of interest for you so that you can stay focused on the road ahead of you. You should even be able to plan a route for someone driving your car without you, such as a spouse or friend, saving them time and effort.
These functionalities work in conjunction with other features of your navigation system, such as Car-to-X Communication and updates on traffic information and fuel and charging stations. This keeps you constantly apprised of traffic and road conditions ahead of you while also providing information on individual gas or charging stations so that you can stop at locations with your preferred fuel or charger types at prices you like. With this information in hand, you are then better able to plan an effective route.
Remote Retrieval of Vehicle Status
This is actually a set of features you can access within the Mercedes Me Connect app. They allow you to monitor data points such as tire pressure, brake fluid, coolant levels, and the status of your 12V battery. The app will also alert you if any of those data points fall outside the preset parameters. For example, you can be alerted to a tire going flat while your vehicle is parked or to top up your coolant when the vehicle is running low.
Your Me Connect-enabled Mercedes will also track the health of certain parts so that it can notify you if a specific part needs replacement or if the vehicle requires servicing outside of its regular schedule.
In addition to keeping you up to date on wear and tear and letting you know when your next service is due, your car can also share vehicle data with a dealership of your choice so that they know what to expect when you bring your vehicle in for a service.