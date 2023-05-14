What Is HuggingChat, And Is It Better Than ChatGPT?

With the immediate popularity and widespread adoption of ChatGPT, generative AI chatbots have seen a massive jump in interest and use. From Google launching Bard to Microsoft rolling out ChatGPT-powered Bing, many tech giants have been racing to create or integrate AI into their products to avoid falling behind the competition.

Twitter is full of threads on the best ways to optimize workflows using ChatGPT and other AI tools. There was that ill-fated endless AI-generated sitcom based on Seinfeld that ran on Twitch and endless meta-articles on using AI chatbots to create prompts for AI art generators. That is to say, many people and companies have seized on the opportunities afforded by AI tools like ChatGPT.

However, this corporate rush to capitalize on the generative AI trend has had one glaring issue for those interested in security and research — most of the best-performing chatbots accessible to the public are closed source. This means that their source codes aren't visible to the general public, so there is no way to be certain as to how a given tool works and no way to build upon or learn from it without paying whichever company owns that specific tool.

This is where Hugging Face comes in with its open-source alternative to ChatGPT, HuggingChat.