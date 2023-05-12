This Strange Looking Volvo Concept Car Was More Advanced Than It Looks

Back in 1983, Cabbage Patch Dolls were at the top of every kid's Christmas list, the final episode of M*A*S*H bid farewell to a record viewing audience (that still stands), and a Jedi returned to movie theaters. Gearheads could buy a Toyota Celica Supra for $14,198, a Porsche 944 for $18,980, or a convertible Ford Mustang GT 5.0 for $9,702 and only pay $1.16 for a gallon of gas to power them.

It's also the year Volvo rolled out four LCP 2000 concept cars. The LCP, which stood for "Light Component Project," was designed to be lightweight using advanced materials like aluminum, magnesium, plastic, and carbon fiber to make a fuel-efficient, safe, and drivable "car of the future," one that might be seen on the roads in the year 2000.

The project started in 1979, though, when such materials were incredibly expensive and used almost exclusively on race cars, not passenger cars. The brass at Volvo asked its design team to come up with a car that seated at least two people, had a curb weight of fewer than 1,543 pounds, and got at least 59 miles per gallon. In '79, this was a Herculean task for a passenger car design team to pull off.

The idea came from an amalgamation of an electric car concept and another lightweight car concept Volvo had worked on called Ellen. The team was led by engineer Rolf Mellde, who'd worked on the previous electric car design a few years earlier.