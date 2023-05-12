PlayStation VR2 Has Officially Landed At Retailers

If you've been holding out on buying a PlayStation VR 2 until you could buy it from a retailer other than Sony — perhaps to chase reward points or because you prefer their policies — prepare your wallet. You can now buy the PlayStation VR 2 at major retailers.

You'll find the PSVR 2 for the same $549.99 cost no matter where you look, or $599.99 if you bundle it with "Horizon Call of the Mountain." You can find your preferred SKU at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop.

There aren't many other bonuses for going one way or another. Amazon will give you 90 days of Music Unlimited free. GameStop offers one year of its Pro rewards membership with purchase (usually $14.99 annually), which instantly unlocks $10 worth of rewards toward your next purchase, plus $5 extra monthly and 2% cash back on all your future purchases, among other perks.