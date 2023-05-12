PlayStation VR2 Has Officially Landed At Retailers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've been holding out on buying a PlayStation VR 2 until you could buy it from a retailer other than Sony — perhaps to chase reward points or because you prefer their policies — prepare your wallet. You can now buy the PlayStation VR 2 at major retailers.
You'll find the PSVR 2 for the same $549.99 cost no matter where you look, or $599.99 if you bundle it with "Horizon Call of the Mountain." You can find your preferred SKU at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop.
There aren't many other bonuses for going one way or another. Amazon will give you 90 days of Music Unlimited free. GameStop offers one year of its Pro rewards membership with purchase (usually $14.99 annually), which instantly unlocks $10 worth of rewards toward your next purchase, plus $5 extra monthly and 2% cash back on all your future purchases, among other perks.
Should you buy a PSVR 2?
There are a few more games in the PlayStation VR2's limited library than existed at launch, and the headset is great, sure. But it's still $549.99, about $150 more than the cheapest requisite PS5 costs, and still $50 more than the most expensive.
Whether you should buy one now depends. Do you already have a VR headset like the Meta Quest 2, or are you considering buying one? It may not be as good, but it's still an independently functional system that'll scratch your itch for significantly less.
Do you care about the size of its game library? If you have a Quest or something like a Vive, you'll have many more options for games.
But the PlayStation VR2 is the only system that'll support PlayStation-original and exclusive third-party experiences, and that's an important consideration, too. However, if you don't mind waiting a bit, you might be able to catch an eventual discount.