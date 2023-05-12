Does The Google Pixel Fold Have Wireless Charging?

There's a brand-new foldable phone on the market. Unveiled in May 2023, The Google Pixel Fold is Google's first device of its kind and is its attempt at competing with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series. The device is, first and foremost, a phone but it can be opened to reveal a tablet-like screen. When folded, the user is treated to a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which extends to a 7.6-inch OLED screen when unfolded. With prices starting at a cool $1799, the Google Pixel Fold can be pre-ordered now from the Google Store.

The phone runs on the Tensor G2 chip, has solid water resistance, 12 GB of RAM, a storage capacity of 256 GB, and a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it also comes with the perk of having a 4,821-mAh battery that can last well beyond 24 hours. So how is that battery charged? Does it offer wireless charging and if so, how?

The Google Pixel Fold does indeed offer a wireless charging feature, with the phone coming with a built-in wireless charging support of 7.5W.