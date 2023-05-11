Android Vs. iPhone: Which Is Better For Your Business?

You want to think about the network of apps you currently use for your business, as well as those you might need going forward. Your decision will be informed by which platform these apps are available on, as well as which is more compatible with said apps. These days, most major apps are available in both Android and iOS versions, but you still want to consider a few factors that determine the quality of apps available on each platform.

For example, apps still tend to arrive at Apple's App Store before Android's Google Play Store. This is because iOS is a more homogenous and controlled platform than Android, which makes it easier for developers to optimize and deploy apps for the system.

On the other hand, Android app development is a harder and messier task. Because of the diversity of experience across different Android device manufacturers, developers have to factor in a wide range of technical specifications. There are simply too many variations across the board — different Android phones can have different screen resolutions, custom skins, hardware, and basic OS requirements — so it's almost impossible to optimize apps to perform excellently on every Android device.

Also, you're more likely to find subpar apps on the Android Play Store than on the App Store. Google used to have shockingly low barriers for developers to publish apps to the Play Store. The company has since ramped up its standards, but there are still several substandard (and potentially dangerous) ones from those years of uncensored access. The App Store does not have the same problem — applications for Apple devices have always gone through a moderator for quality control and verification before they are published on the App Store. So, in terms of app availability and quality, iOS trumps Android.