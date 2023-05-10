MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Promises Improved Gaming, Battery Life

MediaTek announced its newest addition to the Dimensity portfolio: the Dimensity 9200+. Designed specifically for flagship 5G smartphones, the new chipset boosts performance and power efficiency by a decent margin over the original 9200, though it's unclear to what end. For the GPU at least, MediaTek says it offers a 17% bump in performance, along with new gaming-specific tweaks.

The Dimensity 9200+ offers three-pronged processing, combining an ultra-core Arm Cortex-X3 operating at up to 3.35GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 super-cores running up to 3.0GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. This is the same configuration featured in the 9200, but with higher clock speeds. The ultra-core offers the biggest jump over the predecessor with a 300MHz uptick, while the tri-cluster and efficiency cores offer up to 200MHz.

Those aren't groundbreaking gains, but it's always easy to applaud a semiconductor fabricator's ability to squeeze out more performance without a hit to battery life. The Dimensity 9200 was impressive enough inside the Vivo X90 Pro, even though it couldn't beat Qualcomm's top Snapdragon in raw benchmarks. The 9200+ can only fare better, but the jury is out on its place in the standings.