MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ Promises Improved Gaming, Battery Life
MediaTek announced its newest addition to the Dimensity portfolio: the Dimensity 9200+. Designed specifically for flagship 5G smartphones, the new chipset boosts performance and power efficiency by a decent margin over the original 9200, though it's unclear to what end. For the GPU at least, MediaTek says it offers a 17% bump in performance, along with new gaming-specific tweaks.
The Dimensity 9200+ offers three-pronged processing, combining an ultra-core Arm Cortex-X3 operating at up to 3.35GHz, three Arm Cortex-A715 super-cores running up to 3.0GHz, and four Arm Cortex-A510 efficiency cores at 2.0GHz. This is the same configuration featured in the 9200, but with higher clock speeds. The ultra-core offers the biggest jump over the predecessor with a 300MHz uptick, while the tri-cluster and efficiency cores offer up to 200MHz.
Those aren't groundbreaking gains, but it's always easy to applaud a semiconductor fabricator's ability to squeeze out more performance without a hit to battery life. The Dimensity 9200 was impressive enough inside the Vivo X90 Pro, even though it couldn't beat Qualcomm's top Snapdragon in raw benchmarks. The 9200+ can only fare better, but the jury is out on its place in the standings.
It's essentially just an overclock
Besides the core clock speed increases and the boost to ARM's Immortalis-G715 GPU, there's little else different in the 9200+ compared to the previous version. That's true right down to the connectivity suite; which includes the same sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 radios as the original — the latter two offering multiple simultaneous connections with near-instant switching.
Other core features include HyperEngine 6.0, the gaming enhancement that offers ray tracing support with improved framerates, a 4nm process that contributes to long battery life, dedicated image chips with a separate AI element for advanced photography tricks, and more.
MediaTek says we'll see the first devices packing the 9200+ later this May. There's no word on which company is bringing what just yet, but Oppo and Vivo have been prominent launch partners for this line in the past. News should break before the summer heat intensifies.