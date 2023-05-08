Tesla Made A Cybertruck Tool Rack And The EV Pickup Looks So Much Better

If the Tesla Cybertruck's unique shape is all that is putting you off the powerful new truck, there may be some hope. During one of the company's latest presentations, a new variation of the vehicle was spotted. The Cybertruck Tesla brought along to its new lithium plant's groundbreaking ceremony was equipped with a tool rack. The truck was clearly visible, as the entire presentation played out in front of it. The rack had a number of tools strapped to it, though those tools may have been for show. From what can be seen in the video, it looks like Space X designed a couple of shovels while putting a futuristic appearance ahead of practicality.

The rack itself should be the main focus, and it serves a few purposes. Firstly, there are a lot of grids to attach large tools to. Beyond that, it looks like it could also focus as a roof rack, so kayaks, mattresses, and the like could be tied to the top. Although the back of the vehicle isn't visible, it's likely the Cybertruck's bed is still accessible. Finally, it has a useful purpose in terms of the truck's profile. It squares the back end off and makes the Cybertruck look a bit more conventional. The vanilla truck has a very unique shape akin to a low-poly rendering of a car from a Nintendo 64 game. This gives it the profile of something like a station wagon.

Tesla has yet to make an announcement about the tool rack, or any other large accessories for that matter. As a result, it is unknown if you can actually buy a truck like this or if the one we saw was a one-off built purely for this presentation.