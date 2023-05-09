Cherry's Ultra Low Profile KW X ULP Keyboard Is Slim But Its Price Tag Isn't

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cherry is a reasonably popular entity when it comes to mechanical keyboard switches. While the switches are sold under the Cherry MX brand name, it also sells various PC peripherals, including microphones, keyboards, mice, and more. The company now launches a new wireless mechanical keyboard with its MX Ultra Low Profile (ULP) mechanical switches.

Going by its looks and the switches' lean profile, Cherry's KW X ULP mechanical keyboard is aimed at office applications. However, the brand endorses equal enjoyment while writing, gaming, or programming. The Ultra Low Profile switches are scattered over an anodized aluminum plate draped in a "noble black" color.

The keyboard can operate over a wired connection using the USB Type-C port or a wireless connection using Bluetooth 5.2 or the bundled 2.4GHz receiver. It can pair up to four devices simultaneously, with one channel dedicated to the wireless dongle. The USB port also comes in handy for charging the battery, while Cherry claims a battery life of "several weeks" without being exact.