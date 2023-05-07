How To Check What NextGen TV Channels Your Antenna Can Receive

Despite the prevalence of streaming services and digital cable, over-the-air (OTA) television is still alive and kicking through services like NextGen TV, the newest iteration of old-school OTA broadcast signals. It's similar to when HDTV signals first rolled out — it's a bit confusing where you can receive them and what hardware you need.

These options generally offer local channels (due to the nature of signal broadcasting) and are viewable from a digital TV set and on older hardware — so whatever you use to watch TV, it'll still work. The catch with OTA TV is that it requires an antenna to receive broadcasts, and not all stations are available in every area.

Yes, many digital and smart TVs come with a built-in antenna, but this is meant for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, not local broadcasts. This means you'll still need to get ahold of one if you plan to watch any OTA channels. Figuring out the best antenna for your location and setup will require a little extra work — made more manageable with tools like The Free TV Project — but it still needs a bit of initial setup (and a purchase of $20 to $70 or so). Because of this upfront investment of time and money, it's a good idea to see exactly what channels are available in your area in the first place.