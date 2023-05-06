Instagram Stories: How To Send Green Screen Reactions

One of Instagram's biggest draws is the Stories feature. Public figures, influencers, and regular folk alike utilize the function to share snippets of their daily life with followers, who in turn may shoot them a quick emoji or comment as a response. Posting stories can also be a great way to reshare other people's content to be enjoyed in the moment.

In general, anyone who can view your Instagram story can send you a reply in the form of a direct message, a heart icon, a GIF, a preset emoji, or personalized avatar stickers. Similarly, you can also send Instagram accounts you follow some appreciation for their content. To make your response more entertaining, thanks to a new update, you can send certain people green screen reactions using their posts.

Although there hasn't been a widespread announcement of this addition to Stories, beta testing for the feature has been spotted as early as December 2022. As of now, you may see an in-app notification while viewing stories from people you follow encouraging you to give the brand-new reaction a whirl.