Your PC Already Has Surprisingly Good Voice Dictation: Here's How To Use It

You can use certain phrases to execute simple editing tasks on whatever text voice dictation types into your document. Here are a few examples of commands:

To stop or pause the voice typing, say:

"Pause voice typing"

"Stop listening"

"Pause dictation"

To delete the last word or phrase recorded, say:

"Delete that"

"Scratch that"

To select the last word or phrase you spoke, say:

"Select that"

To execute punctuation commands

"Exclamation point"

"Comma"

"Period" or "Full stop"

"Ellipsis" or "Dot dot dot"

"New paragraph"

Windows 11's voice typing feature uses your computer's microphone (or the microphone of a connected device) to hear and type what you say. If you are in an environment that has a lot of noise or people speaking simultaneously, don't expect it to work well as it may pick up random words it hears from those in your vicinity.

You may notice that certain words you speak may not be typed onto the page if they are detected as a voice command. Inversely, the function may not execute a spoken command and type it out instead. You may also find that spacing between words can be inconsistent as well. To be on the safe side and to ensure the accuracy of your output, be prepared to manually hit the spacebar on your keyboard or employ any necessary edits to the text produced by voice dictation.