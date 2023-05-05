Discord: How To Diagnose & Fix Streaming (Or Screen-Sharing) Sound Issues

Before you go tinkering in your computer's vital code, the first thing you should do is run through some quick checks. In many cases, the cause of disabled audio can be something as simple as an accidentally disabled setting, which can be easily fixed. First, check that you're not muted or deafened in the voice channel. If you look near your profile picture on the bottom-left of the window, you'll see a microphone icon and a headphone icon. If the microphone has a red slash, you're muted, meaning you can hear other users, but they can't hear you. If the headphone has a slash, you're deafened, meaning you can't hear or speak. Either way, click those icons to restore your audio.

Second, check your voice channel permissions. Depending on the format of the Discord server, not everyone may be allowed to use the voice channels. Contact the owner of the server or an admin and ask to verify if you have voice permissions. All users in a channel have them by default, but if they got turned off somehow, an admin can reenable them.

Finally, in the case of streaming games, check to see if the game itself is the problem. Try streaming a different game to see if the audio comes through. If it does, the game you were trying to play may not support Discord's audio capture.