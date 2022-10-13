The Most Common Discord Problems On Windows And How To Fix Them

Lag or generally running slowly is a common issue users encounter on Discord. You may notice this problem when chats aren't loading as fast as usual, or when video and audio start to lag. If you've noticed these changes, there are a few different methods you can try to get things back to normal speed. Alternatively, the issue may not even be on your end and could be due to a server issue at Discord, in which case you'll simply have to wait for the company to resolve the matter. You can check Discord's server status on this web page.

Assuming the server status is normal, you first will want to check and see whether the Discord application needs to be updated. To do this on Windows, simply have Discord open and press CTRL+R (via Business Insider). This will trigger Discord to check for updates and install them if needed. Typically Discord will update automatically on Windows, but this is worth checking just in case. If updating doesn't fix anything, you should then try resetting your network. Internet problems can certainly cause lag, and if you notice it happening with other programs that also use the internet, your connection could be the culprit.

To do this, first click on the network icon in the bottom right corner of the Windows Taskbar, then select Network & Internet Settings. In the window that pops up, scroll all the way to the bottom and select Advanced Network Settings, then click the "Network reset" option. Before going through with the reset, ensure you have your network information handy to set it back up afterward. Following that, you can open Discord again and hope it is back to operating like normal.