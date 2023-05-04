2024 Acura Integra Type S Price Confirmed But Getting One May Be Tough
After a bit of waiting, Acura has revealed the price of its new 2024 Acura Integra Type S, but there's a bit of a catch. First, it carries an MSRP of $50,800, so it definitely doesn't lean toward the "budget" end of the spectrum. Second, Acura is using a pre-order system for the first few buyers of the sport sedan. On May 11th at 10 a.m., Acura will open the order banks for 200 buyers to reserve an Integra Type S at an Acura dealer. After the 200 cars are snatched up, you'll have to find one in the wild at an Acura dealership in June, according to Acura.
For that $50,800 (plus a $1,195 destination charge), you are getting a lot, to be fair. It's no slouch at 320 horsepower from its turbocharged 2-liter engine, and it comes with the all-important six-speed manual as the only transmission option. Huge Brembo brakes and an adaptive damper system only sweeten the deal.
Get em' while they're hot
But with Acura only letting 200 Type S Integras be ordered this month and letting the Wild West, which is the automotive market in 2023, deal with the rest of the production run, don't expect to be able to get your hands on an Integra Type S anytime soon. That is unless you are one of the lucky 200 who pre-ordered or are willing to shell out significantly over MSRP when the cars eventually arrive at dealerships.
If you need an Integra Type S in your life, you may want to camp on the Acura site to be first in line to order one. Otherwise, it might be wise to wait a couple of months until the new enthusiast car fervor dies down. For everyone else, with a car that's as exclusive and relatively pricey as the 2024 Acura Integra Type S, it might be a rare sight on the roads, at least for a little while.