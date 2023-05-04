2024 Acura Integra Type S Price Confirmed But Getting One May Be Tough

After a bit of waiting, Acura has revealed the price of its new 2024 Acura Integra Type S, but there's a bit of a catch. First, it carries an MSRP of $50,800, so it definitely doesn't lean toward the "budget" end of the spectrum. Second, Acura is using a pre-order system for the first few buyers of the sport sedan. On May 11th at 10 a.m., Acura will open the order banks for 200 buyers to reserve an Integra Type S at an Acura dealer. After the 200 cars are snatched up, you'll have to find one in the wild at an Acura dealership in June, according to Acura.

For that $50,800 (plus a $1,195 destination charge), you are getting a lot, to be fair. It's no slouch at 320 horsepower from its turbocharged 2-liter engine, and it comes with the all-important six-speed manual as the only transmission option. Huge Brembo brakes and an adaptive damper system only sweeten the deal.