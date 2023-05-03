Pixel 7a Listings Start Appearing On eBay, But You Should Save Your Money
As the launch date for the Google Pixel 7a inches closer, there has been a marked increase in the number of leaks surrounding the device. Thanks to the last of these leaks, we have a fair idea of what to expect from Google's upcoming mid-range phone. Given that Google has also officially confirmed that they will, indeed, launch the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, the only thing we are left to do is to wait for Google to officially announce the availability and pricing details of the device.
However, if you are impatient cannot wait another week for the Pixel 7a, there are a couple of supposed Pixel 7a devices already on sale on eBay. Eagle-eyed Redditors from the r/Android subreddit recently posted details of several eBay sellers who have put Google's upcoming mid-range device up for sale. Three of the listings describe the package as a "brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item in its original packaging."
The lowest price for the Google Pixel 7a we could find on eBay was this one, in which the seller is asking for $499. Two other Ebay listings quoted $542 and $549 for the device. This is slightly higher than the rumored, official $449 price tag for the Pixel 7a. Given that it's just a week from the official launch, it might be a good idea to hold off on that impulse purchase.
Everything known about the Google Pixel 7a so far
As previously rumored, the Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the same Tensor G2 SoC that powers the current Pixel 7 series handsets. The overall silhouette of the Pixel 7a is largely unchanged, with the device sporting a 6.1-inch, FHD+ display. What might change is the display refresh rate, which is likely to go up from 60Hz to 90Hz this time around.
The Pixel 7a could also get a significant upgrade in the camera department, thanks to a new 64MP sensor that replaces the aging 12MP sensor from previous Pixel devices. The higher resolution could allow consumers to enjoy better telephoto zoom capabilities on the Pixel 7a. Besides the main camera, the Pixel 7a is likely getting a 13MP ultra-wide secondary camera. The selfie camera is also likely getting a deserved upgrade from 8MP to 13MP this time around.
While Google is largely expected to retain the 4,400 mAh battery on the Pixel 7a, the device is likely getting support for wireless charging. It is unclear at this time whether there would be a marked jump in the wired charging speeds of the Pixel 7a compared to the Pixel 6a — which only supported 18W wired fast charging.
Previous leaks have indicated the possibility of the Pixel 7a being offered in three color options: "Gray," "White," and "Light Blue" variant. At launch, the Pixel 7a will likely be sold with 8GB of RAM in 128GB and 256GB storage options.