Pixel 7a Listings Start Appearing On eBay, But You Should Save Your Money

As the launch date for the Google Pixel 7a inches closer, there has been a marked increase in the number of leaks surrounding the device. Thanks to the last of these leaks, we have a fair idea of what to expect from Google's upcoming mid-range phone. Given that Google has also officially confirmed that they will, indeed, launch the Pixel 7a at Google I/O 2023, the only thing we are left to do is to wait for Google to officially announce the availability and pricing details of the device.

However, if you are impatient cannot wait another week for the Pixel 7a, there are a couple of supposed Pixel 7a devices already on sale on eBay. Eagle-eyed Redditors from the r/Android subreddit recently posted details of several eBay sellers who have put Google's upcoming mid-range device up for sale. Three of the listings describe the package as a "brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged item in its original packaging."

The lowest price for the Google Pixel 7a we could find on eBay was this one, in which the seller is asking for $499. Two other Ebay listings quoted $542 and $549 for the device. This is slightly higher than the rumored, official $449 price tag for the Pixel 7a. Given that it's just a week from the official launch, it might be a good idea to hold off on that impulse purchase.