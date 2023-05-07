How To Watch Local TV On Your Chromecast

A large number of television networks have gotten on board the streaming wagon. This means that if you're looking for local news and programming, there's a good chance you can find it in your app store of choice. All you need to do is open your smartphone's app store, download the channel's app (or an app that offers their shows), and cast it to your Chromecast-connected TV. As long as both your phone and Chromecast are connected to the same Wi-Fi signal, it'll stream nice and clear.

Our first and foremost choice for local TV apps is LocalBTV, which maintains a massive catalog of local streaming stations for counties and capitals in numerous U.S. states. Not only can you catch local news on your respective state's channel, but each one also has partnerships with multiple local broadcast stations to show their content on the streaming feed. LocalBTV is completely free to use, with the only catch being that you can only sign up to watch a channel if you actually live in the county it's meant for. You can't watch the Hartford, Connecticut channel if you live in Palm Beach, Florida, for instance.

There's also Local Now. This newer streaming app automatically detects your location to provide you with a handful of local channels to watch, including both standalone stations and network affiliate news. While it may not have the hyper-specific local channels from your region, if all you're looking for is the daily news, it provides that and then some.