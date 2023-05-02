Signed Check From Steve Jobs Goes Up For Auction, And It's Pricey

In yet another case of auction houses capitalizing on old Apple and Steve Job's-related memorabilia, an old check signed by Steve Jobs on behalf of "Apple Computer Company" has been put up for auction by a noted auction firm. As evident from the photos posted by RR Auction, the old check features Steve Jobs' signature, and also mentions Apple's first official address at "770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto." Also clear from the photo is the fact that the check for $175 was issued for a company called Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. — a management consulting firm that operated in California back in the '70s.

TECH CHECK! A pristine Apple check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 is up for bid @RRAuction. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Apple's founding story! https://t.co/s1tGv5yPWa#SteveJobs #Apple #Auction #TechHistory pic.twitter.com/kRjEaE16L8 — RR Auction (@RRAuction) May 2, 2023

RR Auction also asserts that the check — dated July 8, 1976 — belongs to an era when Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak were working on developing the Apple-1, the first product from the company. This was around the same time Apple had managed to secure its first significant order for the Apple-1.

RR Auction asserts that the check is in pristine condition, and by looking at the photos, that definitely seems to be the case. As of publishing this article, the highest bid for the check stood at $16,500. The next bid is for $18,150. Given the precedent set by previous Apple auctions, there is a good chance that the final bid amount will be a lot higher once the bids end on May 11, 2023.