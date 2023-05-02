New Xbox Game Pass Referral Program Allows You To Hook Friends Up With PC Trials

Xbox Game Pass for PC is one of the most convenient ways to play AAA and first-party Xbox games like the "Forza" series and "Halo Infinite" on your gaming rig. Now, Xbox has announced that it will be a little easier — as least, for your friends — with its new referral system.

The Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral Offer allows you to send a 14-day PC Game Pass trial to up to five friends. This will allow for a variety of multiplayer shenanigans for at least two weeks, or it will whet their palate enough to jump on a full subscription after the trial ends.

The 14-day trial also comes with an EA Play membership and bonuses within Riot Games titles, like "League of Legends" and "Valorant." According to a press release from Xbox, the program goes live today, May 2, 2023. To take advantage of the referral system, you need the Xbox PC app.