Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Hit With Major Leak Ahead Of Release

Nintendo is less than two weeks away from the highly anticipated release of "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," but leaks have already popped up on Discord, Reddit, and even image-hosting site Imgur. Needless to say, if you've been waiting eagerly for the game, you might want to steer clear of social media to avoid spoilers, which are now making rounds of the internet in the form of screenshots, cutscenes, and brief gameplay footage.

According to one mega thread on Reddit documenting the leak, more than one person got a hold of the upcoming game's physical copy and posted 15-second clips online. The leaked footage was apparently streamed on Discord, as well, with nearly 1,000 users tuning into the stream after invites were shared online. One of the admins reportedly told the audience that the footage will soon be uploaded to various unnamed file-sharing sites.

The successor to "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," Nintendo's upcoming title is slated for a worldwide release on May 12, while pre-orders went live in February. In the meanwhile, if you seek to stay away from spoilers, the best way forward is muting or blocking keywords like "Legend of Zelda," "Tears of the Kingdom," "TOTK," and even some of the key character's names on social media platforms.