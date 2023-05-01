How To Clear Snapchat's Cache On Android Or iPhone

Whenever a mobile app is in use, it produces an indeterminate amount of temporary data that gets stored in the app's cache. All of this information remains there until the next time it is needed when the app is accessed and launched. As a result, navigating the app will seem a lot faster and more seamless, thanks to the preloaded cache data.

Social media apps like Snapchat tend to quickly accumulate a significant number of cache files mostly because a lot of their built-in features rely on loading and previewing media content. For instance, every time you save a Snap to your Memories or look up a Snapchat sticker or lens to use, a portion of the data required to make the task happen is stored in Snapchat's cache so the next time you try using the same effects or accessing a snap, it takes a shorter amount of time to load.