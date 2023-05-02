Moto Edge+ 2023 Wages War On Rival Flagships With An Aggressive Price Tag
Just over a year after Motorola launched the Moto Edge+ (2022), the company today took the covers off its successor, the Motorola Edge+ (2023). The 2023 edition of the phone features incremental upgrades over last year's model, primarily concerning the camera battery department. Alongside a hitherto absent telephoto camera (which also doubles up as a macro camera), and an improved (higher-res) selfie camera, the 2023 edition of the Moto Edge+ also features a bigger battery and an improved display. The phone has also gotten better when it comes to ingress protection and now claims better scratch resistance thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and rear panels.
In the U.S., the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is set to go on sale via Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile starting May 9, 2023. The device will later be made available to Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular. Those wishing to buy an unlocked variant of the Edge+ (2023) would need to wait until May 19, 2023, to pre-order the phone, with deliveries expected to start on May 25. Prices for the base variant of the device start at $799.99.
Key specifications and features
The 2023 edition of the Motorola Edge+ comes powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is the same chip that powers the current generation of Android flagship phones from companies like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Oppo. This should, on paper, lead to a significant leap in performance over the 2022 edition of the phone. A major complaint with the 2022 model was that it used a generation-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip instead of the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
Motorola will offer the Edge+(2023) in two UFS 4.0 storage configurations — 256 GB and 512 GB — with both options featuring 8 GB of RAM. Besides the higher (165 Hz) refresh rate, the 6.7-inch pOLED display used on the phone is nearly identical to last year's model and supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera with OIS and PDAF, a secondary 50 MP camera mated to an Ultrawide/Macro lens, and a 12 MP portrait camera that doubles up as a telephoto camera when needed. The front-facing camera also receives a massive upgrade in terms of resolution and now features a 60 MP sensor.
Connectivity and other features
As expected of a flagship, the Edge+ (2023) is pretty loaded as far as connectivity features go. To begin with, it supports a broad spectrum of 5G bands and gets mmWave support. Falling back to LTE and the occasional 3G networks should also not be a concern. The phone also supports Wi-Fi 6 and is also claimed to be Wi-Fi 7-ready. For low-powered devices and accessories, Motorola has also thrown in Bluetooth 5.3 support.
The Edge+ (2023) gets a 5100 mAh battery (compared to the 4,800 mAh battery on last year's model) and supports 68W fast charging using the supplied charger. Wireless charging is also supported at up to 15W. The phone also doesn't disappoint on the audio front and features a stereo speaker setup tuned for Dolby Atmos. The company has also thrown in four microphones that should, on paper, lead to excellent voice quality during phone calls. As outlined earlier, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) will reach the hands of consumers across North America before the end of May 2023.