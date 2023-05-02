Moto Edge+ 2023 Wages War On Rival Flagships With An Aggressive Price Tag

Just over a year after Motorola launched the Moto Edge+ (2022), the company today took the covers off its successor, the Motorola Edge+ (2023). The 2023 edition of the phone features incremental upgrades over last year's model, primarily concerning the camera battery department. Alongside a hitherto absent telephoto camera (which also doubles up as a macro camera), and an improved (higher-res) selfie camera, the 2023 edition of the Moto Edge+ also features a bigger battery and an improved display. The phone has also gotten better when it comes to ingress protection and now claims better scratch resistance thanks to the use of Gorilla Glass Victus on both the front and rear panels.

In the U.S., the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is set to go on sale via Boost Infinite and Boost Mobile starting May 9, 2023. The device will later be made available to Spectrum Mobile and Consumer Cellular. Those wishing to buy an unlocked variant of the Edge+ (2023) would need to wait until May 19, 2023, to pre-order the phone, with deliveries expected to start on May 25. Prices for the base variant of the device start at $799.99.