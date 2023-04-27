How To Use Emojis On Your Chromebook

The language of emojis has become quite elaborate, as has the range of options for them. What began as manually-typed smileys in text messages (often hindered by predictive text) has become a cultural phenomenon. In 2017, "The Emoji Movie" released, which surely says something about the importance these little symbols had, and continue to have, on our society.

As such, our devices continue to provide quick and convenient access to Emojis. They're built into Slack conversations, Facebook comment sections, and so much more, just like their rather more sophisticated relatives, the GIFs. Chromebook users may not know, however, that Emojis are built into their device itself.

Let's take a look at how to access Emojis on a Chromebook, where to find them and the programs they're compatible with. There's a generous suite of them available, and certain updates to the OS over the years have brought them to the forefront more than ever.