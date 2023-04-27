Jerry Springer's Attitude To Technology Was Unexpectedly Prophetic

Controversial TV host, politician, and former reporter Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79. Springer's family broke the news on Thursday, saying the television personality had passed away "peacefully" at his home in Chicago. Although he was best known for his long-running talk show that sensationally tackled subjects like divorce, infidelity, and little people brawling, the 79-year-old also had some surprisingly insightful views on technology and censorship.

During a speech at the 2014 MIPDoc festival in Cannes, France, Springer reeled off some oddly prophetic views. After describing humans as "storytellers" Springer highlighted how humans would traditionally gather at forums and marketplaces to discuss current events, The Guardian reported at the time. He then went on to describe how advancements in technology have essentially made it possible to take discussions worldwide, saying "People are always talking about what is going on in their neighborhood. The only thing that has changed is that with modern technology, our neighborhood has now become global."

Springer also had positive views about social media, describing the rise of the platform as "inevitable" and seeing the benefits it could bring. "What we are observing, witnessing is the democratization of culture," the former talk show host said. He also believed humans from a range of backgrounds could find common ground, claiming if you took people from a range of countries who were of a similar age, they would find things to talk about.