Motorola ThinkPhone Launches In US Today At A Surprisingly Reasonable Price

Nearly five months after we first heard about it, Motorola has finally launched its new high-end smartphone that primarily targets the enterprise segment. Known as the Motorola ThinkPhone, this is the company's first ThinkPad-branded smartphone. More interestingly, the device also doubles as a companion to Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup of notebooks. Motorola seems to be keen on driving down this companion-device aspect of the ThinkPhone by highlighting some of the capabilities enabled by this feature.

The possibilities that open up by tethering the ThinkPhone to a ThinkPad include the ability to integrate the Android and Windows experiences, thereby enabling a seamless transition from one device to another. Users can, for example, easily switch from a conference call on the ThinkPhone — to the ThinkPad without going through a hoop of confusing processes. The integration also means users can open Android apps natively on their ThinkPads — a boon for people who need to showcase apps on their notebooks during presentations.

Another feature this enables is the capability to drag and drop files between the ThinkPhone and ThinkPads. Besides these features, the ThinkPhone's advanced camera setup promises improved video call quality on the ThinkPad. Consumers will also enjoy the convenience of integrated notifications for the phone and the notebook, appearing instantly in the Windows Action Center as they happen.