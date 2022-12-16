Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Reminds Us They Roll With Lenovo

It's a fairly well-known fact that Motorola — which started off as an American company — is now under the ownership of Lenovo, a Chinese firm. Despite Motorola's Chinese ownership, the company still has a fairly strong brand recall in the West. It is not usually counted among the "typical" Chinese smartphone brands like OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, and Huawei. Incredibly, this is not the first time Lenovo has achieved something similar. For those unaware, before Lenovo acquired IBM's desktop and laptop business in 2005, IBM used to sell the popular ThinkPad lineup of premium business-focused laptops. Despite the Lenovo takeover, the reception to Lenovo's ThinkPad lineup has been largely positive and did not adversely affect ThinkPad's strong brand recall.

It is increasingly becoming clear that Lenovo is interested in using the brand value of its ThinkPad lineup for Motorola smartphones. The company has already tried this in the past after it brought its business-grade end-to-end security solution — ThinkShield — to smartphones a few years ago. Going forward, however, it seems Motorola is getting a bit more serious with the "Think" branding on its smartphones.

A new report by the good folks at The Tech Outlook indicates that the company may launch an entirely new lineup of business-focused smartphones under the "ThinkPhone" sub-brand. The publication has also released what it claims are the first leaked renders of the Motorola ThinkPhone — along with some of its key hardware specifications.