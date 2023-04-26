Japan's Ispace Gives Official Status Update On Failed Moon Landing Mission

Shortly after ispace's lander was due to make history as the first private, commercial vessel to touch down on the Moon, the outlet released a status update on the failed mission. ispace reported on April 26, 2023, that communication between the lander and the Mission Control Center in Nihonbashi, Tokyo, was lost, and an analysis of the propellant levels onboard indicates that a rapid descent toward and collision with the Moon's surface is the likely cause of this lost connection.

"It has been determined that there is a high probability that the lander eventually made a hard landing on the Moon's surface," the status update reads. The outlet notes that additional inspection is needed to understand the cause of this malfunction, and future reports will follow with more relevant details.

The Hakuto-R lander was rocketed into space on December 1, 2022, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9. It was set to touch down on the Moon's surface at roughly 1:40 am JST on April 26, 2023. Upon successful landing, the craft was intended to release a rover called Rashid, built by the United Arab Emirates space agency, another first for lunar exploration.