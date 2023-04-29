Can You Play Roblox On The Nintendo Switch?

"Roblox" has steadily become a monolithic juggernaut in the games industry over the years, particularly in terms of notoriety. Regardless of the platform's treatment of creators and monetization, it remains an incredibly popular force to be reckoned with. But can you play it on the Nintendo Switch?

Despite the ever-increasing number of titles (both old and new) that have been appearing on the hybrid handheld device, not everything everyone wants to see on the Switch is available yet. Or at all. And, perhaps disappointingly, this applies to "Roblox" as well.

There is currently no way to officially download and play "Roblox" on the Switch, and Roblox Corporation hasn't made any solid statement on whether or not it will be in the future. That said, you can still play Roblox on a multitude of other devices — from Macs and PCs to the Xbox and most smartphones. So if you really want to play "Roblox" on the go or otherwise, there are reliable alternatives available.