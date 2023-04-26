This Fan-Made Pokémon Red Project Is The Remake Of Our Dreams

It's been nearly three decades since the original "Pokémon Red and Blue" games were released on the Game Boy in 1996. Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have remade and re-released these games several times in the form of the "FireRed and LeafGreen" and "Let's Go, Pikachu and Let's Go, Eevee" pairs, though all of those games opted for variations on the usual super-deformed art styles of earlier "Pokémon" games rather than something more fleshed out.

Of course, since they're the original games, the idea of remaking them in any other way may seem a bit uncouth, but modern graphical sensibilities offer more than one way to bring a pixelated game into the modern age. Who says a Pokémon game needs to have either squat pixel characters or big-headed chibis? One zealous Pokémon fan, using the Unreal Engine as their canvas, rendered two of Pokémon's most famous locales in the HD-2D style seen in games like "Octopath Traveler."