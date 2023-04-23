Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Rumored To Feature Proprietary Charger

Apple is set to shift away from its in-house Lightning ports on iPhones within the next couple of years, but it appears that its upcoming mixed-reality headset will feature a fresh kind of proprietary port. The latest edition of Bloomberg's PowerOn newsletter by Mark Gurman claims that the wearable device will come equipped with "a new proprietary charger" in addition to a USB-C port. The power transfer cable that fits into this port reportedly has a round tip and tethers to the port magnetically, which sounds somewhat like the round magnetic power plug on the current-gen iMac.

It's rather interesting to hear about Apple potentially reverting back to a proprietary connector for another generation when the EU mandates that many consumer electronics devices should adopt USB-C as standard. Apple is reportedly making the switch the USB-C for iPhones as early as next year, but the headset will potentially adapt to that restriction by technically offering a USB-C port sitting alongside a proprietary outlet.

But this proprietary cable won't be a simple push-and-lock mechanism, it seems. Users will reportedly have to twist and turn the cable clockwise to lock it in a fixed position, ensuring that it doesn't fall off, especially when users are engaged in activities while wearing the headset like working out or playing games. Moreover, one end of this proprietary cable is said to be permanently attached to the battery pack, which provides the juice to the headset.