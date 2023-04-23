This Hand-Painted Porsche Vision GT In Cartoon Style Is Out Of This World
Even before Belgian artist Vexx hand-painted the lone existing Porsche Vision GT prototype at the Gamescom convention in Cologne, the car has earned a reputation for its otherworldly styling and performance merits. That's because the Porsche Vision GT is not an actual car, although you can drive it in the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Moreover, you can have it in Vexx's cheerfully cartoonish paint job for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but more on that later.
The Vision GT is the first Porsche to appear in the highly-anticipated Gran Turismo franchise after debuting in 2017 on Gran Turismo Sport. With no production hurdles and safety concerns to think about, Porsche went crazy with the Vision GT. It has a front-hinged canopy instead of conventional doors and an all-electric powertrain that pushes the car from zero to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. Moreover, it could reach 124 mph in 5.4 seconds.
The ultimate canvas
Expert doodle artist and YouTuber Vince Okerman, or Vexx, has been making waves for his illustrations, drawing tutorials, and timelapse art pieces on Instagram since 2014. According to Vexx, the Porsche Vision GT was his first digital art project using color and was his first-ever digital drawing. "I've been into cars since I was a little kid," said Vexx. "When I was 12, I went to the Auto Salon in Brussels and showed my artwork to the Porsche people in the stand, and they were so nice and encouraging."
Porsche eventually contacted Vexx in 2020 for its latest art car project, but the pandemic put things to a grinding halt. "But while we were waiting, other creative ideas came to the fore, like a Puma clothing collection, hood designs, and a limited-edition model car," added Vexx. "Everything today is the product of two years working together."
Vexx and his assistant Gab Lo arrived at Gamescom two days before the event. The pair spent five days sketching, coloring, and inking throughout the convention, with sessions lasting up to 16 hours till the wee hours of the morning.
How to drive the Porsche Vision GT art car in Gran Turismo 7
The best part is applying the Vexx livery to your Porsche Vision GT is free of charge. Follow the steps below to drape your electric sports car with cartoon livery.
Step 1: Choose the Porsche Vision Gran Turismo from your garage.
Step 2: From World Map, go to Showcase Pavilion.
Step 3: Select Discover, Selection, Style, then Recommended.
Step 4: Choose the Porsche VGT Vexx livery from the Collection pop-up window.
Step 5: Return to World Map and select GT Auto Pavilion.
Step 6: Choose the Car Customization option and select Load Style.
Step 7: Go to the Collection menu, select the Porsche VGT Vexx livery, then choose Apply Style.
The Porsche Vision GT may never hit the streets but it has real-world numbers. It has an 87 kWh battery pack, two electric motors, an all-wheel drivetrain, and about 310 miles of driving range. We've seen it in the Porsche Mission R, so the Vision GT is not as far-out as you think.