This Hand-Painted Porsche Vision GT In Cartoon Style Is Out Of This World

Even before Belgian artist Vexx hand-painted the lone existing Porsche Vision GT prototype at the Gamescom convention in Cologne, the car has earned a reputation for its otherworldly styling and performance merits. That's because the Porsche Vision GT is not an actual car, although you can drive it in the virtual world of Gran Turismo 7. Moreover, you can have it in Vexx's cheerfully cartoonish paint job for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but more on that later.

The Vision GT is the first Porsche to appear in the highly-anticipated Gran Turismo franchise after debuting in 2017 on Gran Turismo Sport. With no production hurdles and safety concerns to think about, Porsche went crazy with the Vision GT. It has a front-hinged canopy instead of conventional doors and an all-electric powertrain that pushes the car from zero to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds. Moreover, it could reach 124 mph in 5.4 seconds.